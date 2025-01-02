NEWS FROM THE CV CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The CV Chamber of Commerce Hopes Everyone Enjoyed the Holidays! What a Season, Too!

The Chamber held its last mixer of the year at the business of one of its board members: Kira Antuna of KNX Clawwsy LA, located at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. What a mixer it was, too. Great people, delicious food and beverage and even some vendors who offered some special gift ideas.

I love KNX Clawwsy. Its decor is all about the ladies – pink everything! Clawwsy is a full service beauty salon and boldly answers the call of anyone in need of pampering. Make sure to check it out. Its phone number is (747) 895-9147.

In preparation for the New Year, the board of the CV Chamber is considering ways to better serve our businesses. One of these will be by hosting our newly elected assembly member Nick Schultz. Assembly member Schulz will be having an open forum on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at Sadler Hall, on the campus of St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd., to discuss the issues facing many local businesses. He will also offer ways that Sacramento can help small businesses. Plan now to attend this free event and bring your questions; Nick Schultz wants to learn what our business owners are most concerned about and how he can help.

In January, the CV Chamber will also have its swearing in of new and returning board members. We say goodbye to some special people including Christine Benitez, and Win Saw. Each brought a dynamic energy to the board and will be missed. We are grateful that Christine and Win have extended their ongoing support of the Chamber and its goals and projects.

Another person we say goodbye to is Rev. Beverly Craig. Rev. Bev served on the board of directors for the last 10 years or so. Her death brought a sadness to the Chamber that she worked so hard on. She, too, will be missed.

Looking ahead, the Chamber will be having a pre-Smart-A-Thon mixer on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Bob Smith Toyota, 3333 Foothill Blvd. At the mixer, the board of the Mary Pinola/Crescenta Valley Chamber Education Fund will be disbursing some funds to deserving local organizations. It promises to be a great night!

Are you interested in becoming a member of the CV Chamber? Come to one of our mixers! If you sign up for membership that night you’ll not only have the processing fee waived, admission to the mixer will be free for one person!

If you are a Chamber member we are available to help your business plan a ribbon cutting, a grand re-opening of your business, or even help you organize promotional opportunities. For those of you who are not business or residential members there are numerous advantages of a CV Chamber of Commerce membership. For details simply call the CV Chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or email us at info@crescentavalleychamber.org.

Remember our Chamber motto: “Our Business is Your Business.”

Robin Goldsworthy, President

CV Chamber of Commerce