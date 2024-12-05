Adventist Health Glendale Joins Pioneers in Interventional Pulmonology

By Ruth SOWBY

In recognition of November’s Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the pulmonology staff at Adventist Health Glendale hosted an informal program showcasing its new robotic bronchoscope. On the early afternoon of Nov. 20 more than 200 visitors lined up to look at the bronchoscope in the hospital’s West Tower lobby.

The free event was held to raise awareness about lung cancer, its warning signs and the importance of early detection. Prevention, screening and care resources were also discussed. Dr. Arin Aboulian described the minimally invasive bronchoscope’s ability to get to hard-to-reach areas in the lung, a detection tool helpful for smokers ages 52 to 80. Prevention outreach into the ethnic demographic of the Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena areas has been more effective among the older population than among younger smokers who are increasingly turning to vaping. Current studies show that vaping may have more harmful side effects than smoking.

The use of its robotic bronchoscope puts Adventist Glendale now in line with large academic hospitals around the country.