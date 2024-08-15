Cancer Support Community San Gabriel Valley Named Non-Profit of the Year

Cancer Support Community San Gabriel Valley announced it has been selected as a Non-Profit of the Year by Congresswoman Judy Chu as part of her 2024 Congressional Leadership of the Year Awards. The awards ceremony was held in recognition of outstanding leaders and groups who have contributed to their communities within the San Gabriel Valley through service and leadership. Honorees were selected among numerous nominations submitted from throughout California’s 28th Congressional District.

“For more than 30 years, Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley has been a source of strength for thousands of people across the San Gabriel Valley,” said U.S. Representative Judy Chu. “Cancer Support Community is one of our Non-Profits of the Year because of its powerful impact on our community and the vital and free psychosocial supportive care it [annually] provides to over 1,200 cancer patients, their caregivers and families, and cancer survivors.”

Cancer Support Community provides psychosocial support and evidence-based knowledge for those impacted by cancer through counseling, community and connection alongside a patient’s oncological care at no cost – ever. This support includes group and individual counseling led by mental health professionals, educational workshops presented by medical health professionals, healthy lifestyle classes, social activities and resources for patients, caregivers, survivors, families and those experiencing loss.

“We are proud to be recognized for our contributions to the cancer community by Representative Chu,” said Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley CEO Patricia Ostiller. “As cancer cases continue to rise, it’s essential to include mental health treatment at the forefront of the healing process as a proven method to enhance patient medical outcomes.”

According to the Los Angeles County Cancer Surveillance Program, this year alone there are expected to be over 44,000 new cancer diagnoses. In 2023, Cancer Support Community moved into its new home in Sierra Madre creating capacity to serve more patients and families. Since then, it has been able to serve a record number of individuals and families impacted by cancer.