USC-VHH Women’s Council Presents Final Check

The USC-VHH Women’s Council has been a supporter of the community hospital for over 50 years. The Council has donated over $3 million to support the facility with new equipment and programs to help provide world class services.

Recently a check was presented to the hospital by members of the Women’s Council for the final installment of their $150,000 commitment to the Cath Lab, which was opened last year. This facility provides a much-needed service for our community.

According to Ruth McNevin of the Women’s Council, “The dedicated members of the Women’s Council are pleased to have been part of raising the funds to support this installation. It is rewarding to hear that community members are availing themselves of this state-of-art diagnostic equipment.”

Past fundraising goals funded the hospital’s NICU.

“These successes give us motivation to continue our fundraising in support of the hospital,” said McNevin.

The Women’s Council next commitment is to a world class program for nursing education.

“We understand that nursing is a very stressful occupation and many nurses do not have the opportunity, or finances, to access top quality programs to prepare them for the challenges of their profession,” said McNevin. “We want to help in any way that we can. Once again, we have committed to raising $150,000 to support nursing education.”