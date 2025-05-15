Prom Plus Seeks Volunteers

Prom Plus, the after-prom event for Crescenta Valley High School seniors and their guests, are in need of volunteers to work the post-prom event, which is on May 17.

To sign up to make a food donation, visit https://tinyurl.com/y4cxrxre; for details on times, please visit https://tinyurl.com/2brs6t5v.

CVIM New & Incoming Student & Parent Meeting

Today, Thursday, May 15 Crescenta Valley High School Instrumental Music Dept. will have a new and incoming student and parent information meeting at 7 p.m. in the CVHS band room. Director Mathew Schick will give an overview of all music classes and programs.

CVTC To Meet Tonight

The general meeting of the Crescenta Valley Town Council is tonight, Thursday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in the community room of the La Crescenta Library. Among the items on the agenda is a presentation by LA County Dept. of Water & Power and presentation by the Crescenta Valley Water District.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.

Rosemont Preserve Presents Morning of Mindfulness Practices

On May 17, the community is invited to the Rosemont Preserve for a morning full of mindfulness practices. At this event, led by Casey Velasquez, attendees will enjoy activities to help develop intentional connections with ourselves, the Earth and each other.

The event is from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Casey Velasquez has been practicing and studying with Buddhist meditation communities for almost 20 years. His teachings and personal practice are grounded in the understanding that the well being of the individual is dependent on the collective well being.

Please note that these events will include brief physical activities, such as walking or gentle movement. Participation is optional and adjustments can be made to accommodate different physical abilities.

To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d49abaf2ea7f9c52-community?useFullSite=true#/.

The Preserve is located at the north end of Rosemont Avenue, just past the chain link fence. As street parking is limited, please park at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave.

Attention All Vets

Veterans are wanted to participate and be honored in the Monday, May 26 La Cañada Memorial Day Parade.

Contact Rich Boccia (760) 709-6616 or email bocciarich@gmail.com for details.

CVCA to Meet

The Crescenta Valley Community Association will have its next in-person meeting on Thursday, May 22 in the community room at the La Crescenta Library. The meeting will include discussion on local issues as well as an opportunity for foothill area residents to bring their own concerns.

The Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. Contact the CVCA at crescentavalleycommunityassn@gmail.com with any questions. All are welcome.

Applications Now Open for LCF’s New Sustainability and Resilience Commission

The City of La Cañada Flintridge announced the formation of its Sustainability and Resilience Commission, created to advise the LCF City Council on key environmental and sustainability issues affecting the surrounding community.

The Sustainability and Resilience Commission will focus on enhancing the City’s long-term environmental goals including energy efficiency, climate adaptation, water conservation and wildfire risk reduction. The commission will help to shape strategies and policies that support a more sustainable and resilient future for La Cañada Flintridge.

Residents interested in applying must submit their applications by June 8. Appointments to the commission are scheduled to be made by the City Council on Aug. 5.

To apply or learn more, visit LCF.ca.gov/City-Clerk/Application-for-Appointment-to-City-Commission-Committee.

Glendale Arts Holding Annual Soiree

Glendale Arts is holding its annual soiree at the Davis Estate in Glendale on May 31 at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Illuminating Tomorrow Through Story, Cinema & Art” and underscores the non-profit’s commitment to making impactful no-cost and low-cost arts programming accessible. This includes the acclaimed Glendale International Film Festival – now in its 11th year – and newly-launched Mindful Art for Wellness workshop series at ace/121 Gallery.

Honorees are Pam and Jim Elyea, co-owners of prop house History For Hire and long-time Glendale Arts supporters They are this year’s recipients of The Aura, GA’s signature award honoring luminaries who power the arts.

Tickets are $175 per person. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at glendalearts.org.

Student Commissioners Sought

The City of Glendale Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission is accepting applications for student commissioners to serve a one-year term from October 2025 – October 2026. The deadline to apply is June 13.

Ex officio student commissioners are active, non-voting members of the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. It is an opportunity for students to share their experience and expertise in recreation programs, human services, workforce programs, and the development and maintenance of public parks, recreational facilities, and open space.

Qualifications:

Must be a student,

Must reside in the City of Glendale,

Must be 25 years of age or younger and

Must be available to meet in person the third Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit GlendaleCA.gov/ParksStudentCommissioners.