Crescenta Valley Residents and Their Love Of Coffee

Homegrown Brews: A Crescenta Valley Coffee Connection

Crescenta Valley boasts not just scenic hikes but gives residents a rich coffee heritage! Among them is Michael Gaviña, who enjoys exploring the area’s hiking paths. His family name might not be familiar at first but its coffee brands certainly are.

The Gaviñas are the masterminds behind beloved brands like Don Francisco’s Coffee, Café La Llave and even the delicious Jose’s Gourmet Coffee at Costco.

This coffee family boasts a rich history stretching back nearly 160 years. The family started as coffee growers and has been roasting exceptional coffee in Southern California for almost 60 years. The family’s commitment to quality and sustainability is evident in its Los Angeles roastery, achieving zero-waste-to-landfill.

Now in its fourth generation, the Gaviña family continues to honor its tradition. The family believes in providing high-quality, consistent coffee while embracing innovation to cater to modern coffee preferences. Sustainability remains a core value and Don Francisco brands offer free packaging recycling through their partnership with TerraCycle.

To celebrate its California roots and the community’s love for coffee, Don Francisco’s Coffee is giving away a basket brimming with its premium coffees!

Send Rachelle (rachelle@cvweekly.com) a picture of you reading the CV Weekly with a cup of java and you’ll be entered to win a fantastic coffee basket! All submissions must be received by Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

In the meantime, why not try out its enticing summer-ready Iced Coconut Cold Brew recipe (included below)? Here’s to a cool summer and a fantastic cup of coffee!

ICED COCONUT COLD BREW COFFEE – Make it at home!

When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing better than a refreshing glass of cold brew – but when a delicious flavored syrup is added coffee at home is taken to the next level! Creating a coffee house drink at home is super simple with these easy steps.

What Is Needed

(1) foil pouch of Don Francisco’s Organic Cold Brew Coffee (2 pitcher packs come inside each package)

Cold filtered water

Coconut-flavored syrup

Almond milk

Ice

How To Make

Prep and steep Don Francisco’s Organic Cold Brew as recommended through directions on the box.

Once ready and chilled, pour 8 ounces of cold brew into a glass.

Add 1 ounce of coconut syrup and 2 ounces of almond milk (or creamer of choice) to the glass and gently stir to combine.

Pour into a fresh glass over ice and enjoy!