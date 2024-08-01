The La Cañada Thursday Club Welcomes New Board of Directors

The 113-year old La Cañada Thursday Club recently installed its 2024-25 board of directors. Second-term president Joani Bartoli-Porto welcomed the new board.

“I am so excited about our new board moving forward in the year ahead. We are one of the oldest women’s clubs in the United States. We are excited to announce that the club is hosting the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce mixer on Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.”said Bartoli-Porto.

Founded in 1912 by Elizabeth Knight, the club upholds its roots as a social, cultural and philanthropic club assisting non-profit organizations and helping local youth further their education. Through the modern debutante program, the club promotes and instills grace and skill for debutantes as they serve and influence the spaces in which they will inevitably flourish and nurture relationships. To further help the local youth, the club also awards annual scholarships to local high school seniors, based on academic achievement and community service. The club also supports the Hillsides Moving On program, Journey House, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Elizabeth House.

For its almost 200 members from varied backgrounds, cultures and professions, the club offers monthly teas and luncheons with engaging and informative speakers. The club further engages and offers its members several activities. Programs offered are Bridge and Mahjong groups, book club, contemporary interest gatherings, and monthly courtyard social hour.

For more information about the club, go to www.lacanadathursdayclub.org.

Submitted by Rose Linda GONZALES