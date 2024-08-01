People Making News

Jake Schaffer of La Crescenta earned a bachelor degree in business administration from the University of Dubuque.

Sam Cook of La Crescenta was among 1,276 Trailblazers earning dean’s list honors at Utah Tech. To qualify, students had to attain a 3.5 to 3.89 GPA and complete at least 15 credits.

Alexandra Apy of La Crescenta and Adam Burnstine of La Cañada Flintridge were among the students at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania who attained dean’s list in spring 2024. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

The following students received scholarships as part of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC). NMSC announced over 2,900 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.

Austin Hong from Arcadia, whose probable career is medicine, attends

Flintridge Preparatory School, La Cañada Flintridge; Nathan J. Lee from La Crescenta, whose probable career field is mechanical engineering, attends Crescenta Valley High School; Siddarth K. Pillai from La Cañada Flintridge, whose probable career field is medicine, attends La Cañada High School.

Caleel Shulman of Glendale, who attends the University of Wisconsin – College of Letters and Science, earned placement on the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year.

Thea Stefan from La Cañada Flintridge was named to the Miami University spring 2024 president’s list.

Dane Grey of La Cañada Flintridge was named to Fort Lewis College’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Grey’s major is criminology & justice studies. To be eligible for dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college-level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Kami Shaunt Arabian of Montrose graduated from Dartmouth University in Hanover, New Hampshire on June 9 as a salutatorian and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his bachelor’s degree in government with a minor in environmental studies. Arabian held Congressional internships with U.S. Reps. Brad Sherman and Adam Schiff, as well as at the U.S. Dept. of State. He will attend Harvard Law School following work as a Supreme Court practice researcher under former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

Aidan Milanese of Glendale graduated from Hofstra University in May 2024, earning a degree in marketing.

Sienna Arrobio from La Cañada Flintridge was recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2024 semester.

Aleksandr Davtyan, Class of 2025, majoring in neuroscience and Jackson Greninger, Class of 2027, majoring in computer science and engineering and management for engineers – both from Glendale – and Hanan Phillips from La Cañada Flintridge, Class of 2026, majoring in economics, have earned spots on the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Riley Center of La Crescenta was named to the Western Carolina University spring 2024 dean’s list and the spring 2024 chancellor’s list.

Center was among more than 1,400 students to achieve the honor of being named to the chancellor’s list. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Center was among more than 1,000 students to achieve the honor of being named on the dean’s list. To qualify for, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

