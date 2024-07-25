Our Vision as We Age

As we age, our eyes undergo changes that require attention. While it’s normal to experience gradual vision changes (think about how the magnification strength of your reading glasses slowly increases over the years), more sudden vision changes may be a sign of a medical issue that needs professional examination.

Knowing what may be affecting your vision and how to identify symptoms of a potential problem are important for staying on top of your eye health. Regular eye exams are critical to identifying issues early before they become severe. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends you have eye exams every one to two years once you are age 65 or older. Conditions such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and macular degeneration can then be identified early by an ophthalmologist.

Given our sunny weather, remember the importance of wearing proper eyewear. According to the National Institute of Health, excessive UV light has been linked to a higher risk of cataracts and eyelid cancers. It’s important to wear a hat and sunglasses that block at least 99% of UVA and UVB rays. And if you work at a job where you look at a computer screen all day, you have probably experienced eye fatigue or strain. Take eye breaks every 20 minutes or so (also a good time to stand up and stretch) and consider blue light-blocking glasses for use while working. Be proactive in updating your prescription (even over-the-counter readers) glasses and/or contacts. So much of a healthy diet and healthy habits also contribute to healthy eyes. Diabetes and smoking are big risk factors for vision issues. Yet 90% of diabetes-related blindness is preventable and note that macular degeneration and cataracts are common smoking-related eye conditions.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital’s Community Resource Center for Aging can assist in many ways to support healthy vision. Resource specialists can link you to insurance options, medical providers, transportation, health education, optometry, low vision evaluations, smoking cessation, home safety evaluations, vision rehabilitation and durable medical equipment. To explore your personal situation call (818) 949-4033 or email us at Aging-Resources@med.usc.edu.

Adria Navarro, PhD, LCSW

Program Manager