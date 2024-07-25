People Making News

Flagler College held a commencement ceremony celebrating the academic and personal accomplishments of more than 500 graduates in the Class of 2024.

Among these was Diego Osorio-Lowery from La Cañada Flintridge who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Flagler College is located in the heart of St. Augustine, Florida. Flagler College was founded in 1968 within the Hotel Ponce de Leon, a National Historic Landmark opened in 1888 by Standard Oil co-founder and visionary behind the Florida East Coast Railway, Henry Flagler.

Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah celebrated the 2024 graduating class of 2,967 students at its recent 113th commencement ceremonies.

The following local students were among those honored at Utah Tech:

Samantha Cook of Tujunga and Sedrik Ranjbar of Glendale.

Utah Tech’s 113th graduating class was made up of 39% males and 61% females, with the youngest being 16 and the oldest being 68. Among the nearly 3,000 graduates celebrated, 41 U.S. states were represented, and 17 countries outside of the U.S. were also represented.

Utah Tech University is a premier open-enrollment teaching institution that offers more than 275 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the western United States.

Everett David Cicciarelli of La Crescenta is among the more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the University of Georgia’s Class of 2024. University of Georgia is located in Athens, Georgia.

Cicciarelli is a candidate for a degree in BBA management information systems.

Ian Camner of La Crescenta was named among the students who qualified for Belmont University’s spring 2024 dean’s list. Approximately 44% of the University’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2024 dean’s list.

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Belmont University, located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. The University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

Southern New Hampshire University announced the students named to the winter 2024 dean’s list. The winter terms run from January to May.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Aaron Markabail and Derick Sarkissian of Sunland and Olivia Guscott of Glendale (91214) were named to the list.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Ibrahim Ahmed of Glendale, probable career field of computer programming and an expected graduate of Clark Magnet High School, Cameron M. Hong of La Cañada Flintridge, probable career field of law and an expected graduate of

La Cañada High School and Neal S. Frankenberg of La Crescenta, probable career field applied mathematics and an expected graduate of La Cañada High School, each received a National Merit $2500 scholarship.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program.