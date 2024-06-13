The Garagiste Wine Festival Returns to Los Angeles on Saturday, June 22

Renowned for its handcrafted wines from professional artisan winemakers who make less than 1500 cases, its renegade spirit and rules breaking ‘no snobs allowed’ ethos, The Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure is the only festival to provide Angelenos with the opportunity to be first to discover so many under-the-radar wines, wineries, wine styles and grape varieties from almost every AVA in the state, including Paso Robles, Sonoma, Napa, Lodi, Mendocino and Santa Barbara County.

“Once again, we are bringing the best of Wine Country to LA with a scope of wineries and grape varieties that would take months, or years, of in-person research to find – if you could find them at all,” said Garagiste Festival co-founder Doug Minnick. “At Garagiste, we have done the research for you. With our long history as the home of the micro-winery movement, these wineries now seek us out to get their wines to our audience. Our winemakers love to personally pour their wines for you – not only their artisan takes on fan-favorite wines like cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir and chardonnay – but also the widest array of grapes varieties and styles you will find anywhere. And this is exactly what continues to make the Garagiste Festival such a popular and unique event.”

The Festival starts at 1 p.m. with an exclusive “Rare & Reserve” tasting when winemakers pour library, club-only or reserve wines. The main event, the grand tasting, is from 2-5 p.m. Vintage Wine + Eats will offer complimentary cheese & charcuterie plates during the Festival.

In addition, samples from artisan vendors will include: BoccaBella Farms Olive Oils, Butterfly Brittles and Letterpress Chocolates. Other vendors include Chic Chill, EE Home Style and Rogue Candle Company.

All events take place at Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit http://www.garagistefestival.com.