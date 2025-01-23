People Making News

Daniel Wood Corella of Tujunga has been named to the fall 2024 President’s List for Southern New Hampshire University. The fall term runs from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Cadie Taylor Carlson of La Crescenta is one of over 3,200 candidates to be recognized in the University of Georgia’s Class of 2024 fall commencement ceremonies recently held.

Carlson was a candidate for AB journalism.

Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Those earning a spot on the Dean’s List include: Aleksandr Davtyan, Class of 2025, majoring in neuroscience and Jackson Greninger, Class of 2027, majoring in computer science & engineering, both from Glendale; Hanan Phillips, Class of 2026, majoring in economics, from La Cañada Flintridge; Sara Cooperson, Class of 2027, undeclared management, from La Crescenta.

James Cartnal of La Crescenta excelled during the fall 2024 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. James’s major is sports media.

