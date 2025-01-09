People Making News

University of Saint Mary provost and vice president for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the fall 2024 Dean’s List. Michelle Lin of La Cañada Flintridge ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located in Leavenworth, Kansas. It offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2024-2025 academic year. Among these are Caleel Shulman of Glendale, attending the College of Letters and Science; from La Cañada Flintridge, Riley Breckheimer who is attending the College of Letters and Science, Ava Radabaugh who is attending the School of Business and Eliza Sullivan who is attending the College of Letters and Science.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list” but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”