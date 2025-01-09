LCFOG Holds Installation Luncheon

The La Cañada Flintridge Othopaedic Guild held its annual installation luncheon at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club on Jan. 2. The installation ceremony was performed by Mary Beth Perrine, assistant vice president of LuskinOIC Foundation with help from Michael Willis and Danica Montes of Luskin Ortopaedic Institute.

Installed officers were DeeDee Nuanes, president; Caryl Pettit, vice president; Joanne Ploszaj, treasurer; Joan Cleven, Ways and Means chair; Chris Wright Roper, recording secretary; and Wendy Nicoll, corresponding secretary.

LCFOG has continued to support LuskinOIC, formerly Orthopaedic Hospital, for 67 years by volunteering at LuskinOIC functions throughout the year and raising funds to benefit the children who receive important, and often miraculous, medical treatment and surgeries at the hospital.