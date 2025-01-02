Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus Brings Holiday Music to Many

The Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus is a fun volunteer group that brings a variety of songs to church gatherings and retirement homes over the holidays and in the spring.

They are pictured after their recent performance at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, which has allowed them to rehearse there on Monday mornings. Women who love to sing are encouraged to join; it’s good for the mind, body and soul! For more information, contact director Ki Park at (818) 720-6465 or kiparkvhwc2018@gmail.com.

Submitted by Gale MUSKER