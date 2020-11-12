News from the CV Town Council » Harry Leon

Local Elections, Increased Graffiti Tackled by Town Council

November is a busy month. Everyone is looking forward to spending time with immediate family celebrating Thanksgiving. We can now breathe a sigh of relief that the country’s elections are over and we can look forward to a new year as our country comes together. It’s important that we remember we are all Americans. As Americans, we are always at our greatest when we come together, overcome challenges and achieve things that others say can’t be done. The strength of the United States has always been in its unity, not its division.

This coming weekend we are having our local CV Town Council elections. The backbone of our democracy is free and fair elections. We all need to have our voices heard, and that starts locally. As good patriots of this community it’s important that we all vote in our local government. Election days are Friday, Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sadler Hall at St. Luke’s of the Mountains Episcopal Church, 2563 Foothill Blvd. at the corner of Rosemont Avenue.

If you would like to find out more about the candidates who are running for council, check out our website at thecvcouncil.com or see this week’s cover story in the CV Weekly.

Graffiti has become a big problem in the Crescenta Valley. We appreciate all of our community members alerting us. Dept. of Public Works, Los Angeles County has been following up on calls as soon as they can. Thank you to all our community members who have gone out and covered up some of the graffiti on their own. If you see graffiti in your neighborhood, contact Public Works or use Los Angeles County- The Works to report it. This app can be downloaded on your smart phone.

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Los Angeles, and Thanksgiving is around the corner, traditional Thanksgiving gatherings with family and friends can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or flu. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is only with people in your household but if you plan on attending a gathering, wear a mask, avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared, and eat outside if possible. Family is what it’s all about and, if this year has taught us anything, it’s about being around people you love.

Lastly, don’t forget our monthly town council meetings. If you would like to see what’s happening in our community, all our meetings can be viewed virtually. If you would like to submit comments or questions, please contact CVTC at contact@thecvcouncil.com.

Have a Happy Thanksgiving! Stay safe, stay home when possible and don’t forget to wear your mask. Let’s all work together to make a better and safer community.

Harry Leon, President

CV Town Council