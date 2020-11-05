I await any factual evidence at all for Stuart Byles’ assertion that there is U.S. support for “Marxist/socialist platforms, groups and ideas,” and for John Kretz’s claim that Vice President Biden will enact “socialized medicine” if elected U.S. President (Letters to the Editor, Oct. 29).

Meanwhile, I am happy to dwell with them in a fantasyland. Mine is that the United States has caught up with the rest of the developed world in having health care for all, rare homelessness or hunger, and overall a more equitable economy.

Roberta Medford

Montrose