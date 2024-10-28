Letter to Supervisor Kathryn Barger

October 21,2024

Good afternoon Supervisor Kathryn Barger,

This is Cliff Jones, former general manager of Gopher Construction Co. We have met

in the past at your office to work out some difficult issues.

Yesterday, my wife and I, and a huge number of our neighbors, experienced something

that I thought you should know about.

Earlier in the week, we received text messages from SCEPSPS, whoever that is, that

they might have to shut our power off. Then on Saturday, after our power was shut off,

the same entity sent us a text that said, “Because the weather wasn’t so bad, we didn’t

need to shut off your power.” Well whoever PSPS is, they certainly don’t communicate

with Edison about these things, because our power was indeed shut off.

Saturday morning, October 19, at 2:00 am our electricity went off. Edison had been

warning us that they might turn off the power due to the wind and fire danger. Turns out

it might have been shut off for that reason and maybe not. Obviously, I didn’t get much

more sleep that night as I use a CPAP machine to sleep because I have sleep apnea

and there was no electricity.

In the morning, the winds died down and we started calling Edison to see when they

might be turning the electricity back on. What happened during the rest of the day and

into the night can only be described as an exercise in futility and completely irritating

and frustrating!!

Starting at 7:20 am Saturday morning, the first of at least 15-phone calls to Edison that

day, the company said that they thought that they would have electricity back on by

early afternoon.

We called again around noon and this time, the person we spoke with said that our

electricity was never turned off!! We informed her that not only ours, but many of our

neighbors had no electricity.

Around 4:00 pm, after having been told the electricity would come back on be 3:00 pm

but it did not come back on, the supervisor said that they thought a crew was being

dispatched and should be there soon.

Around 5:00 pm, we made more calls and we were told that there was no way for them

to tell us when the crews were coming. In the meantime, we kept getting texts from

Edison saying that our power was restored, which it was not!!

Just after 7:00 pm, we spoke to a supervisor who said that she thought the crews would

be there soon, but that they could not guarantee that. During several more phone calls

to Edison, at one point the supervisor said that there was no reported outage in our

area. What is so frustrating is that many people in our area had been calling and

reporting our outage!!!

Around 9:00 pm Saturday night, we spotted an Edison truck on our street and I went

and talked to the driver. He said he was dispatched to our area around 8:00 pm and

that he would hopefully have the power back on by 10:00 pm. Just after 10:00 pm the

power came back on. So we were without power for 18-hours!!

The area affected by this outage was from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ramsdell Avenue and from

Markridge [Road] to the north and Orange Avenue to the south … roughly a square mile of area

that is all residential. I drove around the area and saw that people just outside that area

had electricity. I talked to some residents in our area who also said that they had been

calling Edison multiple times, with no results.

Several things about this whole incident were very disconcerting. First, Edison appears

to have no internal accurate communication about the status on anything that affects

the community, they have no idea where their crews are or when they might show up,

they were completely inaccurate as to the condition that we were experiencing in the

community, their internal communication between crews and management just does not

seem to exist, and in order to talk to a real person you have to say that you have a

powerline down and then you can talk to a live person. All the texts, messages on their

websites and app’s, were all completely inaccurate.

I don’t know if you have any way to hold these folks at Edison accountable for their

complete mismanagement of this entire situation, but that is the reason I am writing to

you. I know that Edison probably doesn’t listen to anyone, but if there something that

you can do, please let me know.

I also had the thought that maybe I should contact one of the news shows and see if

they would be willing to investigate and give them some accountability if they air a show

about their lack of good customer service!!

It was a pleasure to see you at the event at Crescenta Valley Park a year or so ago!!

Hope you are doing well.

Please feel free to call me if you have any questions.

[Phone number deleted per editor.]

Respectfully,

Cliff Jones

La Crescenta