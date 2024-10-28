Letter to Supervisor Kathryn Barger

October 21,2024
Good afternoon Supervisor Kathryn Barger,
This is Cliff Jones, former general manager of Gopher Construction Co. We have met
in the past at your office to work out some difficult issues.
Yesterday, my wife and I, and a huge number of our neighbors, experienced something
that I thought you should know about.
Earlier in the week, we received text messages from SCEPSPS, whoever that is, that
they might have to shut our power off. Then on Saturday, after our power was shut off,
the same entity sent us a text that said, “Because the weather wasn’t so bad, we didn’t
need to shut off your power.” Well whoever PSPS is, they certainly don’t communicate
with Edison about these things, because our power was indeed shut off.
Saturday morning, October 19, at 2:00 am our electricity went off. Edison had been
warning us that they might turn off the power due to the wind and fire danger. Turns out
it might have been shut off for that reason and maybe not. Obviously, I didn’t get much
more sleep that night as I use a CPAP machine to sleep because I have sleep apnea
and there was no electricity.
In the morning, the winds died down and we started calling Edison to see when they
might be turning the electricity back on. What happened during the rest of the day and
into the night can only be described as an exercise in futility and completely irritating
and frustrating!!
Starting at 7:20 am Saturday morning, the first of at least 15-phone calls to Edison that
day, the company said that they thought that they would have electricity back on by
early afternoon.
We called again around noon and this time, the person we spoke with said that our
electricity was never turned off!! We informed her that not only ours, but many of our
neighbors had no electricity.
Around 4:00 pm, after having been told the electricity would come back on be 3:00 pm
but it did not come back on, the supervisor said that they thought a crew was being
dispatched and should be there soon.
Around 5:00 pm, we made more calls and we were told that there was no way for them
to tell us when the crews were coming. In the meantime, we kept getting texts from
Edison saying that our power was restored, which it was not!!
Just after 7:00 pm, we spoke to a supervisor who said that she thought the crews would
be there soon, but that they could not guarantee that. During several more phone calls
to Edison, at one point the supervisor said that there was no reported outage in our
area. What is so frustrating is that many people in our area had been calling and
reporting our outage!!!
Around 9:00 pm Saturday night, we spotted an Edison truck on our street and I went
and talked to the driver. He said he was dispatched to our area around 8:00 pm and
that he would hopefully have the power back on by 10:00 pm. Just after 10:00 pm the
power came back on. So we were without power for 18-hours!!
The area affected by this outage was from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ramsdell Avenue and from
Markridge [Road] to the north and Orange Avenue to the south … roughly a square mile of area
that is all residential. I drove around the area and saw that people just outside that area
had electricity. I talked to some residents in our area who also said that they had been
calling Edison multiple times, with no results.
Several things about this whole incident were very disconcerting. First, Edison appears
to have no internal accurate communication about the status on anything that affects
the community, they have no idea where their crews are or when they might show up,
they were completely inaccurate as to the condition that we were experiencing in the
community, their internal communication between crews and management just does not
seem to exist, and in order to talk to a real person you have to say that you have a
powerline down and then you can talk to a live person. All the texts, messages on their
websites and app’s, were all completely inaccurate.
I don’t know if you have any way to hold these folks at Edison accountable for their
complete mismanagement of this entire situation, but that is the reason I am writing to
you. I know that Edison probably doesn’t listen to anyone, but if there something that
you can do, please let me know.
I also had the thought that maybe I should contact one of the news shows and see if
they would be willing to investigate and give them some accountability if they air a show
about their lack of good customer service!!
It was a pleasure to see you at the event at Crescenta Valley Park a year or so ago!!
Hope you are doing well.
Please feel free to call me if you have any questions.
[Phone number deleted per editor.]
Respectfully,
Cliff Jones
La Crescenta