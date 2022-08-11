NEWS FROM THE CVTC

Happy Return to School

On Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m., the Crescenta Valley Town Council will be having a virtual presentation from the Glendale Public Works Dept. on the La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. The presentation will cover the major infrastructure improvements that are planned for the La Crescenta Avenue project corridor below Montrose Avenue, as well as discussing proposed bicycle infrastructure alternatives.

Mark your calendars! Representatives from the Dept. of Regional Planning of the County of Los Angeles will make a presentation to the community on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library. They will cover SB9 – “The California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act facilitates the process of homeowners to build a duplex or split their current residential lot, expanding housing options for people of all incomes that will create more opportunities for homeowners to add units on their existing properties.“

Accessory Dwelling Units – “On a non-split lot, new ADUs may be permitted only if both principal dwelling units (existing or proposed) were/are legally built prior to the ADU application submittal, pursuant to Section 22.140.640.E. In total, sites developed with two principal dwelling units may have one ADU converted from spaces within an existing residential building and two detached ADUs.”

If you are a resident in La Crescenta or La Cañada Flintridge who has bulky items that have been dropped at their residence or in their neighborhood, you can call (888) 838-6746 or download The Works iPhone or Android applications. Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping in the unincorporated portion of LA County can call (888) 838-6746. We are in this together.

And lastly, do not forget our monthly Town Council meetings. For those who have an interest in attending and participating in our virtual meetings and want to submit comments and/or questions, we encourage you to please contact CVTC at contact@thecvcouncil.com.

Harry Leon, President

Crescenta Valley Town Council