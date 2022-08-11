Letter to the Editor

Applauds Shedding a Light on Global Concerns

Thank you for the recent Weather Watch “Taking A Look Outside Our Window: Heat Waves Across the World.” The severe megadrought in our region and across the globe are a major concern for many of us in the community. Please continue to shed light on these topics: not only the causes – which can be complex and nuanced, though widely understood to be driven “primarily due to the greenhouse gases released as people burn fossil fuels” (NASA) – but also solutions that can be taken at a personal, community and national level.

As someone who has taken steps to consume less, waste less and dream beyond the “comfort” that I may be used to, I have found that slowly removing my “addiction” to fossil fuels (gas, plastic, synthetic fertilizers, petroleum-based cosmetics, etc.) has been joyful, liberating and empowering on many levels. I have been able to develop closer relationships with our community and enjoy the simplicity and beauty that already surrounds us.

Jennifer Ho
La Crescenta

