Letter to the Editor

CV Fireworks Thanks You!

Our tightknit community has done it again. Thanks to the many generous donors from across the Crescenta Valley, CV Fireworks was able to display another year of incredible fireworks on July 4th. It was uncertain if a show would even be allowed but once we received the green light for a show with no on-field spectators, the question became how to fund the event.

We were amazed at the overwhelming response. Thanks to the generous support from over 300 of our community members along with local businesses, community organizations and civic leaders, we were able to fund the entire show. As a 100% volunteer-run event, we pride ourselves on giving back to the community with no expectations in return. The outpouring of support and love for CV Fireworks meant the world to us on the committee and it showed us how important this local show is to all of you.

We hope to see you all back on the field at CV High School next year and, on behalf of our entire committee, we say thank you, Thank You, THANK YOU for your support!

Michael Shaar, President

CVFireworks.com