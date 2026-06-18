ALG Welcomes Scholarship Awardees

The Assistance League of Glendale (ALG) recently welcomed this year’s scholarship winners to a luncheon at their clubhouse at 314 E Harvard St. in Glendale. Each recipient will receive $2500 toward their college education when they send in proof of registration for classes in 2026.

The League earns its funds from the Thrift Alley where bargains are available Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are always welcome.

The ALG big Christmas Sale will be July 23-25!

This year’s recipients scholarship recipients are Karen Preciado who attends GCC; she is a single mom of two boys who is perusing a degree in paralegal. Jeffrey Cuateco is a senior at Glendale High School who plans to go to the Culinary Institute. Alberto Lopez of Glendale High School plans on attending UC San Diego and has a goal of becoming a neurosurgeon. Lusine Galstyan of Clark Magnet High School is heading to UC Irvine. Ahmad Saghaee of GCC is transferring to UCLA for a degree in computer engineering. Camila Ramirez attends Crescenta Valley High School and is going to Cal State Long Beach. William Hrand Avanessians of Hoover High School plans on attending UCLA to earn a degree in political science. Emme E Wathen attends Verdugo Academy and plans on going to UC Santa Cruz. Anait Tonoian attends Allan Daily High School.

Submitted by Danette ERICKSON