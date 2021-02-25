Letters to the Editor

School Closures, the Real Issue

Looking for a break from the dark winter of President Biden and the continuous fear mongering of the mainstream media, I decided to take a look at this week’s CV Weekly. Surely my trusted local town newspaper would have something relevant and interesting for me to read.

But aghast – right there on the front page is a huge article on COVID-19 and MIS-C in kids.

This rare disease with a usual excellent outcome is nothing is more fear mongering written to scare kids and parents even more, as if we needed that. In fact, the horror of keeping our youth isolated in their rooms on a year-long Zoom meeting while their mental health declines is much more relevant to the parents and families of our town.

Let’s talk about no prom, no social clubs, no graduations, no school musicals, no sports, no concerts, no play dates, no in-school learning, isolation, depression, loneliness, massive screen time and the boredom that is destroying the fabric of our kids.

Are we afraid to call out the evil teachers union, our loser mayor and soon-to-be recalled governor – all of whom have put politics before our kids for 11 months?

School closures, not MIS-C, are the story of the moment. I am tired of driving by an empty CV High [School] and empty elementary schools; I never [thought] I’d say this, but I can’t wait to get the 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. traffic back in La Crescenta – that would mean we gave our kids their lives and the freedom back that they desperately need and deserve.

B. Stark

La Crescenta

Benefits of Shopping Local

Our 7-year-old grandson Peter had the shopping trip of his lifetime in Montrose after New Year’s with a dear friend of ours. It started out at Tom’s Toys where he was told he could pick out anything he wanted. He chose a rather fancy dragon, white with movable wings. He had only been in large retail super stores, never a local small town toy store. Peter was thrilled.

They continued east on Honolulu Avenue to Once Upon a Time Bookstore where he got two books that he picked out. Then they traveled back to Froyo Life to get a cool cup of yogurt. What a great time Peter had in Montrose that afternoon, and it helped support our local businesses. No need to hit the malls when you can shop local – Shop Montrose.

Note: Peter’s grandfather is a past president of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce.

Valerie Andrew

Glendale