Letters to the Editor

Brings Back Memories

I just ran across the excellent Crescenta Valley Weekly website. Good articles.

I grew up in the Verdugo Woodlands/Sparr Heights/Montrose/La Crescenta area. My buddies and I almost lived at Indian Springs when we were middle school age kids. It was a lot more than just a pool. It was always a little mysterious as our moms drove us down the winding driveway under the thick canopy of the oaks, and then onto the open yard where we were dropped off.

The staff there was a very friendly group and the men’s changing room was just one big room and we were required to take an ice cold shower before going down the steps to the pool. I’m sorry it’s gone now – modern civilization caught up with it.

I was born in 1939, so my memories of Indian Springs were from around 1945 to 1950, which was very calm in Crescenta Valley. My mom knew Monte Friend, and I knew who he was, but I don’t think I ever talked to him. I believe his wife was also a diver.

Many memories of those days!

Ed Bianchi

Fort Worth, Texas

Appreciates Local Article

Thank you, Mike Lawler, for the La Tuna Part 2 article [Viewpoints, Feb. 10]. I remember reading about that horrific accident. Having two boys about to receive their driver’s license, I really took notice. Bless you, Debbie, for hanging in there. You mentioned God on your shoulder. I believe He is with you all the time!

I love supporting guide dogs. There is a very worthwhile “seeing eye dog training facility” in Sylmar.

Now I will check [my previous week’s] paper for La Tuna Part 1; I’m anxious to see Part 3 [in the Feb. 17 issue].

[Publisher] Robin, your paper is full of interesting articles! Thanks again for all of the hard work that goes into the CV Weekly!

Loraine Locke

La Crescenta

Who’s Responsible?

What is going to be next? Now it looks like our elite caretakers want to require every citizen of California to have their permission to work. And nobody will get their permission unless we have a experimental drug shot into our bodies, a drug for which the manufacturers have no legal responsibilities. You die or get impaired for life: tough. If the state is going to require this, then the state should be held for any and all deaths, impairments, etc. as a result of being injected with an experimental drug. Somebody needs to be held accountable for any and all vaccine-related problems. How about reparation in the millions per incident?

The news last week had an article about a lady outside of California who had an anaphylactic reaction to her first dose of Moderna. The medical experts were not able to keep her alive for 24 hours; she was in her 30s. Another family without their mother.

I work out of home every workday. Why can I not be allowed to sit at my computer and phone and do my job?

The vaccines do not prevent getting infected or transmitting the virus; just ask the cruise lines. Ships have gone out with every passenger and crewmember vaccinated and boosted and they still get a mass infection of those onboard. Israel is the most vaccinated major country in the world; almost the entire population is quadruple vaccinated yet right now they are in first place for COVID-19 infections.

I guess when they pass this into law and Newsom signs it, we will all be required to carry a state issued driver’s license if we want to drive, a shot record if we want to leave home and a work permit in case we want to work.

Enough is enough, folks. Leave us alone!

Tom Suter

La Crescenta

Appreciates Krikorian’s Service

I attended many GUSD school board meetings from my retirement from paid work in 2001 to 2018 when I “retired” from community involvement. Mary O’Keefe’s recap of Greg Krikorian’s career brought back fond memories of her sitting in the boardroom at the media table, sometimes with her youngest crawling around playing on the floor under the table.

I applaud board member Krikorian for all of his service to the community over the years and the wisdom to make way for others to similarly serve. It will be excellent to have a seasoned board member ready to step in temporarily if a board member moves on to higher office or otherwise has to leave mid term. Frank Quintero served in that capacity twice after retiring from the Glendale City Council, saving the taxpayers the expense of special elections or having an appointed, non-elected, incumbent situation in a subsequent regular election.

Hopefully all eligible to vote in this year’s various elections will register, watch the current performance and research the past history of incumbents, attend candidate forums, meet & greets and other events to learn about candidates’ positions on issues and, most importantly, vote. Redistricting has changed boundaries; the divisive politics of the past few years has not satisfied any of the many factions across the ideological spectrum. With your help we can do better.

Sharon Weisman

Glendale/La Crescenta