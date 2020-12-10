Notes & Nods

This Week at LCIF

The online celebration of Advent continues this Sunday, Dec. 13 at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. All are invited at 10 a.m. for Couch Church on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Those who miss the live presentation can watch the videos on the church website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

After the service, everyone is invited to join a time of fellowship on Zoom. There is also a time for Zoom prayers on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and several of the church’s small groups gather on Zoom on different days and times.

More details are available on the church website www.lcifoothills.org.

The church office is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge and is generally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the office at office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951 for details, information, offering help or requesting help.

Experience The Nativity – A Free Gift To The Community

Community Christian Church of the Foothills in Tujunga invites everyone to experience the joy of Christmas at its free Drive-thru Nativity on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Guests will drive past various scenes of the nativity story with actors portraying Mary and Joseph, the shepherds, the angel and the wise men.

Approximately 2,000 people are expected to experience the Drive-thru Nativity, now in its 20th year.

Community Christian Church of the Foothills, 10193 Tujunga Canyon Blvd., Tujunga, just north of Foothill Boulevard and next to the post office.

To learn more about Community Christian Church of the Foothills, visit www.CommunityChristianChurch.info or phone (818) 353-8080. Robert Snyder, minister, leads Sunday outdoor worship at 10 a.m.

La Crescenta Presbyterian Lights Up for Christmas

La Crescenta Presbyterian Church is lighting up for Christmas. Every evening in December, the church’s chimes will ring at 5 p.m. as a 12-foot tree, Nativity scene and lights along the front of the church are illuminated. Instrumental Christmas music will play until 7 p.m.

The community is invited to join this celebration of the birth of Christ, and the faith and resilience of his followers. All are welcome to enjoy the lights and music and to use the decorations as a backdrop for festive Christmas photos and videos.

La Crescenta Presbyterian also hosts outdoor worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. The al fresco gatherings in the LCPC courtyard offer prayer time, live music, Bible readings and an inspiring message. COVID-safe practices, including social distancing and mask-wearing, are observed.

La Crescenta Presbyterian is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information about its policies to protect the health and safety of its congregation, visit lcpc.net or call (818) 249-6137.

Christmas Drive-thru Display

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Bethel Church will offer a drive-thru Christmas display on its campus from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will include a nativity stable, lit Christmas tree, gifts for kids, cookies/candy and Christmas music.

All free and COVID safe.

Bethel Church, 10725 Penrose St., Sun Valley

Walk and Word

Walk and Word on Sunday mornings, a time to discover Scripture while hiking Deukmejian Park, is on hiatus until further notice.

For more information, contact Jean Lavieri at (818) 383-3137 or email jnlavieri@earthlink.net.