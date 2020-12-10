Light Your Candle

Chanukah. Hanukkah. The Festival of Lights. Regardless of the name by which you choose to call it, this holiday is synonymous with the kindling of the menorah, spending time with family and friends, and eating delicious jelly donuts and potato latkes – Bubby’s recipe of course.

But what are we celebrating? What is the significance of these “8 Crazy Nights”? Most importantly – what does it mean for us now?

The story takes us back to the year 174 B.C.E. The land of Israel was ruled by King Antiochus IV Epiphanes of Syria, a man who had a rash nature and was contemptuous of religion. (Polybius, a historian of that time, dubbed him “Epimanes,” meaning “Madman.”)

Antiochus tried to root out the Jews’ individualism by suppressing the Jewish laws. He desecrated the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, and sent his men throughout the land, forcing its inhabitants to worship pagan gods. Only one refuge area remained in the hills of Judea.

A band of brothers living there, called the Maccabees, assembled a small group of Jews. They rallied, fought and defeated King Antiochus and his army of 40,000 men.

Upon their arrival to the Holy Temple, the Maccabees were met with total ruin. Wishing to immediately rekindle the menorah that would be lit daily, they searched for a jug of oil with the seal of the high priest still intact, a necessity for its lighting. It would take eight days for new oil to be produced.

After much foraging, the Maccabees found one cruse of oil with the seal of the high priest still unbroken! Miraculously, the jug – meant to last for just one day – burned for eight days.

This is the celebration of Chanukah – the victory of the righteous over the wicked, the weak over the strong, the few over the many. It is the eight-day miracle of the oil that we commemorate for eight days by eating oily foods.

Chanukah is a time for reflection. What does the story teach us? What is the “Antiochus” of our time? What does it mean to be a Maccabee?

Perhaps today, the message of Chanukah is the power of the little things …

This year has had its hardships and tests. The pandemic had darkened our spirits, and the light of the world’s “menorah” seemed to have been extinguished. The story of Chanukah reminds us of the power of one good deed, one shining light. The Jewish people had found merely one day’s worth of oil. Perhaps they should have waited the eight days and produced new oil! After all, what is the point of lighting the menorah for just one day, if they would have to stop and wait? What can be achieved with just one spark?

The miracle of the menorah teaches us just how valuable our little flame is. That phone call to a friend in need of a pick-me-up, the “How are you feeling?” to the supermarket cashier, the charity given to those that need it most – that is our one spark, our one jug of oil.

Who knows how powerful our flame can be?

Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum, Chabad of the Crescenta Valley

