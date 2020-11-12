Notes & Nods

This Week at LCIF

Join Lutheran Church in the Foothills for Couch Church, Fellowship and Prayers at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Worship services stream on the church Facebook page and YouTube Channel. For those who miss the live presentation, videos are available on the church website, Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Children, Youth and Family Director Stephen Robertson will lead with a sermon titled “Be Prepared, Not Petrified.” After the service, all are invited to join in fellowship on Zoom. There is also a time of prayers via Zoom on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and several of the church’s small groups gather on Zoom on different days and times.

LCIF is collecting Thanksgiving food items for Lutheran Social Services. All donations are welcome from the community. More details are available at the church website.

Lutheran Church in the Foothills, the “touchdown church,” is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call (818) 790-1951 or visit www.lcifoothills.org.

Lift Up Crescenta Valley

As the election approaches and emotions run high, Lift Up Crescenta Valley invites the community to join in prayers on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at Deukmejian Wilderness Park.

Participants are meeting at the bleachers just east of the parking lot overlooking the valley. All are encouraged to arrive early as parking can be very limited.

Bring masks and remember to keep social distancing.

Those who have fever, cough, congestion or difficulty breathing are asked to not attend.

Lift Up Crescenta Valley Committee, Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale 91214

Walk and Word

Walk and Word on Sunday mornings, a time to discover Scripture while hiking Deukmejian Park, is on hiatus until further notice.

For more information, contact Jean Lavieri at (818) 383-3137 or email jnlavieri@earthlink.net.