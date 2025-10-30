On Halloween night, Oct. 31, the community is invited to a free, kid-friendly and slightly spooky Haunted House Maze from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills. A free professional photo booth photo opportunity is offered to every family along with lots of candy as visitors explore a graveyard, the witch’s room and other creepy things – all free of charge – the Church’s annual gift to the community.

The Haunted House entrance is at the back of the building of 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose. Free parking above Broadview Drive near Ocean View Boulevard.