Notes & Nods

Summer Dodgers on LCIF Roster

Lutheran Church in the Foothills (LCIF) is organizing a community outing to Dodger Stadium for Lutheran and Episcopal Night on Thursday, Aug. 29. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks and the evening will be capped off with a drone show.

For more information on the baseball outing or the potluck visit the church’s website lcifoothills.org.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Rev. Kikanza Nuri-Robins Guest Speaker at UUCVH

On Aug. 24 Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugo Hills (UUCVH) welcomes recurring guest speaker author Rev. Kikanza Nuri-Robins to the UUCVH pulpit for her sermon “The Soft Underbelly.” The soft underbelly of most things is the most tender and sometimes the most vulnerable spot. As Rev. Kikanza Nuri-Robins will explore, it’s a place that most people don’t see. The underbelly is protected and rarely exposed to the light and never taking advantage of leading with perceived weakness.

“The Soft Underbelly” begins at 10:30 a.m. at UUCVH, 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta or visit the UUCVH website for the Zoom linkhttps://www.uuverdugo.org/.

Women’s Nondenominational Bible Study

Seasons of Life Bible study offers two classes to choose from:

* Joy of Living studying The Gospel of Mark and the Book of Esther

* Women of Faith studying living a purposeful life

Classes are on Thursday mornings from 10 – 11:30 a.m. beginning Sept. 25 through April 9 at Highlands Church, 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

If interested, please contact the church at (818) 405-0763 or Lynda Hessick at (818) 640-6022 or email lyndahessick@gmail.com. The deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 7 to have the book selected to be ordered.

CSL Offers Gentle Movement Class and Class on Sound Bath

The Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta is offering a gentle stretch and relax chair movement with Mikki. It takes place every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is a $10 donation.

The class is at Chaffee Hall in the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta.

The Center for Spiritual Living is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information, call (818) 249-1045.

Mt. Olive Offers Bible Studies

Mt. Olive invites the Crescenta Valley community to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Drive, Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. They are currently in the Book of Second Corinthians. Also, a weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.