Notes & Nods

This Week at LCIF

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to worship in the church’s Worship Center. On Sunday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Pastor Scott Peterson will deliver the message titled “Called and Sent.”

The service will also be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the website, Facebook page and YouTube channel after 11 a.m.

Visit the church’s website at lcifoothills.org for details on all of the events happening including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

The church office is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge and is generally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the office via email at office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951 for details, information, offering help or requesting help.

Prayers in the Park

All are encouraged to pray with members of Lift Up La Crescenta at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta on Saturday, July 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal of the group is to come together regularly in the name of Jesus and in the name of love and in the name of unity of the body of Christ to pray for the healing of our land.

Meet in the bleachers just east of the parking lot. Try to get there early as parking can be very limited. Bring masks and social distancing is observed.

Those who have a fever, cough, congestion or difficulty breathing should not attend.

Indoor Worship Services at La Crescenta Presbyterian

The community is invited to join La Crescenta Presbyterian Church for worship services in the church sanctuary every Sunday at 10 a.m.

Come for live music, prayer time and an inspiring message, surrounded by the church’s historic stained-glass windows that were beautifully restored last summer.

Sunday services also feature special programs for children and youth from preschool age to high school.

COVID-safe practices in line with Los Angeles County public health guidelines will be observed.

For those who prefer to worship from home, LCPC’s online services are available at lcpc.net every Sunday at 9 a.m.

La Crescenta Presbyterian is located at 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta. For more information, visit lcpc.net or call (818) 249-6137.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word on Sunday mornings, a time to discover Scripture while hiking Deukmejian Park, is on hiatus until further notice.

For more information, contact Jean Lavieri at (818) 383-3137 or email jnlavieri@earthlink.net.