SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING

Question: I am feeling a lot of anxiety and fear with what is transpiring outside my door. Where is God in this situation? How can all this be happening?

I’m watching families being separated and children put in zip ties. Why is God allowing this to happen ? Scared

Answer: I very much understand the fear and anxiety you’re feeling. It is truly a scary time in our country. I’d like to speak to your question as to where is God and your feeling that God is allowing this all to occur.

God is indeed with us. Many people of various faiths are gathering in protest around the country. The spirit of God moves through God’s people. We are the feet and hands of God. The work is ours to do – to care for our neighbors and advocate for the marginalized.

We must continue to pray and speak out in the name of love. That’s where you’ll find God and God moving through the people united in love.

Take heart God is in the midst and love will prevail.

Rev. Guy Leemhuis

St. Luke’s of the Mountains

Dear Friend,

You are not alone in you fear. I appreciate you reaching out. God is always on the side of the oppressed. I just read 30 passages in the Hebrew Bible and the New Testament about the absolute importance of caring for immigrants. For me, I am reminding myself that changing the world is a partnership with us. I feel called to write letters and work peacefully with others to help regain dignity for all persons.

My best advice is find a way you are comfortable with and can help in this battle. Actively working on this in love and peace will help us all navigate these times.

God is always with us!

Rev. Dina Fulgoni

St. Luke’s of the Mountains