NOTES & NODS

LCIF Welcomes Community

For those who find joy, solace and connection within the pages of a good book, Lutheran Church in the Foothills (LCIF) is extending a warm welcome. The church’s book club is preparing for its upcoming summer meetings offering a space for literary discussion and community fellowship. The next gathering is scheduled for Monday, June 16 at 1 p.m. in the church’s conference room. The group will delve into “Before We Forget Kindness,” another

installment in the “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” series by Japanese author Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

Known for its touching exploration of relationships and time, the book is expected to spark a thoughtful and engaging conversation.

As summer continues, the reading journey progresses to a new work of American fiction. The selection for July is “James” by the critically acclaimed author Percival Everett. This reimagining of “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” offers a profound and challenging perspective on a classic story. Readers will meet to discuss the novel on Monday, July 21, also at 1 p.m.

The church emphasizes that the book club is a community ministry, open to all, regardless of affiliation. The only prerequisite for joining the lively discussions is a shared passion for reading.

In addition, LCIF invites the community to its weekly Sunday worship services at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rick Hall. Music is a mix of contemporary with traditional, under the direction of Mark Anzelon. Sunday school is offered for young children, as well as a craft/activity area inside the sanctuary.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Michael Eselun to Speak at UUCVH

Unitarian Universalist Church of the Verdugo Hills welcomes returning guest speaker and UCLA oncology chaplain Michael Eselun on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. Eselun will explore the dance we do between acceptance and self-compassion.

Michael Eselun, serves as the chaplain for the Simms/Mann‐UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology. Two-time TED-X speaker, Eselun speaks extensively to healthcare professionals, patient populations, and faith communities across the country.

His presentation will be in person at 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. It will also be available via Zoom; visit the UUCVH website for the Zoom linkhttps://www.uuverdugo.org/

Events at CSL

Marketplace Treasures takes place on Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta. This is a swap meet-type experience features many interesting vendors.

Those with questions can call (818) 249-1045.

Then all are invited to the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta on Sunday, June 22 for a presentation by Rev. Cathie Sinfield, staff minister and chaplain for Redondo Beach CSL, for an informal chat about a most important topic – What’s In Your Shoebox? The presentation is about folks getting their affairs in order for those they eventually leave behind.

She will be sharing why the “shoebox” is important and provide tips and information that will make organizing the necessities needed in the event a person becomes incapacitated (it’s a lot easier than one might think!).

$10 suggested donation.

Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta is located at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

CSL Provides Gentle Movement Class

The Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta is offering a gentle stretch and relax chair movement with Mikki. It takes place every Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is a $10 donation.

The class is at Chaffee Hallin the Center for Spiritual Living – La Crescenta at 4845 Dunsmore Ave. For more information, call (818) 249-1045.

Mt. Olive Offers Bible Studies

Mt. Olive invites the Crescenta Valley community to its monthly breakfast Bible study at Panera Bread Restaurant, 990 Town Center Drive, Suite A in La Cañada on the third Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. They are currently in the Book of Second Corinthians. Also, a weekly Bible study is held at the church on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Olive is located at 3561 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

Walk and Word

Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on June 15, 22 & 29. Participants will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.