Prayer Breakfast Held

The Crescenta Valley Prayer Breakfast, sponsored and organized by the CV Town Council, was held last Saturday at the Verdugo Hills American Legion Hall. The annual event was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic but returned with the same focus on community youth. The funds raised are dedicated toward council projects including the CVTC scholarship program. The theme this year was “Your Youth: Rejoicing in Hope.” Among the highlights of the morning was when representatives from Christian Life Church, Chabad of the Crescenta Valley, Montrose Church and Western Diocese of the Armenian Church shared prayers with the audience.

COVID-19 still affected the event with the scheduled appearances of the CV High School Charismatics and keynote speaker Vince Luculano canceling due to testing positive for COVID. Comedian Ron Pearson stepped in to act as keynote speaker. Pearson is known for his appearances on “The Drew Carey Show,” “That ‘70s Show,” Comedy Central and many more productions. Organizers thanked those who donated food, flowers and supplies including Super King Markets, Byblos Restaurant, American Legion Post 288/Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 and Forest Lawn, which donated floral centerpieces and water.

By Mary O’KEEFE