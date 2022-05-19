Notes & Nods

LCIF News

Lutheran Church in the Foothills is teaming up with a number of local agencies to help people who are homeless. Emily Abbott from Door of Hope will speak to the congregation on Sunday, May 22 during the 10 a.m. service to explain how the Pasadena-based non-profit is getting people off the streets and keeping families together. Door of Hope is one of several agencies that LCIF is supporting through its endowment fund to help people find shelter and supportive services.

A clothing drive to help local people in need continues. Gently worn items can be dropped off at the church. LCIF is also continuing to collect medical supplies for victims of the war in Ukraine. A list of needed items can be found on the church’s website.

With summer quickly approaching, LCIF reminds the community that its vacation Bible school will be held from June 27 to July 1 for preschoolers through sixth grade. The fun-filled program will run from 9 a.m. until noon. Look for the VBS link on the church’s website to register.

Pastor Chuck Bunnell would like to remind the community that he is available to consult with anyone interested in baptism, confirmation or membership. He is also available for visitation. Anyone with a loved one wanting a pastoral visit at their home or in the hospital should contact the church.

Weekly Sunday Bible study with Pastor Bunnell is held from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. in the church’s conference room. All are invited and no prior knowledge of the Bible is necessary. Worship service begins at 10 a.m. in-person and live-streamed on LCIF’s YouTube Channel.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Walk and Word

In May, Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on May 22 & 29. They will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.