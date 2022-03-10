Notes & Nods

LCIF News

Lutheran Church in the Foothills is serving up meals to go following its Wednesday 7 p.m. Lenten services. Meals will include a container of homemade soup to be heated at home, as well as rolls and cookies. Pastor Chuck Bunnell invites everyone in the community to attend the Lenten services in-person on Wednesdays or online via the church’s YouTube channel. The 10 a.m. Sunday services are also held in-person and online. They are live streamed or can be viewed anytime on LCIF’s website.

The church continues to offer Holy Communion in a contactless manner. Individually sealed cups with juice/wine and wafers can be picked up as one enters the sanctuary and then used during communion time.

Sunday school has resumed for young children through the fourth grade. Families with young children should attend the beginning of the Sunday service then, after a brief children’s sermon, the kids head off to the Youth Room for a Bible lesson, plus fun and games. Following the Sunday service, adults and children are welcome to stay for fellowship time with refreshments and donuts.

Pastor Bunnell also welcomes the community to explore the Bible through his lecture series, which meets in-person on Sundays at 9 a.m. in the church’s conference room. The series can be accessed via Zoom for those wanting to attend from home.

LCIF is having a blood drive at the church on March 17, and also has an ongoing clothing drive. Gently worn clothing can be dropped off at the church and will be distributed to people in need.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Purim Comes to the Crescenta Valley

This year in La Cañada, Chabad of the Crescenta Valley is excited to present its Mexican Purim Fiesta, featuring a delicious Mexican dinner, cocktails, Mariachi band, illusionist show and much more! The 2500-year-old holiday of joy and festivity – Purim – is when Jewish people, young and old, come together to read the Megillah, enjoy a holiday feast, and celebrate together with friends and family.

The Purim Fiesta will be taking place on Thursday, March 17 at Chabad of the Crescenta Valley, 929 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Megillah reading is at 4:15 p.m. followed by the Purim Fiesta at 5 p.m.

Costumes encouraged!

The cost of admission is $30 for adults, children 12 and under is $18, single family max is $100. Sponsor, which includes family admission, is $180. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8jd4zz.

Walk and Word

In March, Walk and Word participants will meet in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale at 8 a.m. on March 13, 20 & 27. They will walk for the first hour and then gather to read a selection of Scripture. About a half hour will be spent journaling about what was read and then there will be conversation, sharing thoughts.

Participants are asked to bring something to write with, anything wanted to eat or drink, and a chair to use for the writing part of the morning. Because people will be outdoors and social distancing will be practiced, masks will be optional.

Those with questions can email Jeanne at jnlavieri@earthlink.net.

All are welcome. If the hike is too strenuous, there are level paths at the park. There are ramps from the parking lot to the field where the group gathers after the hike.

Prayer Event Planned

The 24 hours of prayer event has been moved to March 24-25 from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. at St. Luke’s Anglican Church, 2416 Montrose Ave. in Montrose.

Parking is in the rear. The theme this year is the Unity of the Church and Our Land. (Ephesians 2: 13-16)

To signup for the LUCV prayer vigil, visit

https://www.stlukesanglican.org/prayer or go directly to the Google sheet at https://tinyurl.com/495wb5je.

Red Cross Blood Drive in La Crescenta

The community is invited to give the gift of blood at a Red Cross blood drive on Sunday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2902 Montrose Ave. in La Crescenta.

For more information or to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org or contact La Crescenta Presbyterian at (818) 249-6137.