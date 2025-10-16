Feb. 11, 1937 – Oct. 5, 2025

It is with deep gratitude that we announce the passing of Aracelis “Iris” Sisco at the age of 88.

Born in Puerto Rico, Iris moved to New York City at the age of 2 and was briefly placed in an orphanage before her devoted brother rescued her. Raised alongside her oldest sisters in Brooklyn and later in San Pedro, Los Angeles, she blossomed into a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who lived a life full of love, strength and faith.

Iris was preceded in death by her parents Alejandrina Tosado Maldonado and Rafael Maldonado; siblings Carlotta, Celeste, Provi, Mercedes, Ralph, Fred, Danny, and Victor; first husband Antonio T. Roman and their son Anthony Roman; and her second husband James L. Sisco. She is survived by her beloved granddaughter Lisa May Roman-Shaffer and her husband Jeff Shaffer, who honor Iris’ loving legacy.

Iris made her mark as a dedicated caregiver and master crochet artist. Her career spanned 47 years at Kaiser Permanente of Los Angeles where she was deeply respected and honored for her commitment. Even in retirement, Iris remained connected by sharing her handmade treasures at farmers’ markets, celebrating community through her son’s passion for gardening, delighting in fresh fruits and vegetables the gardeners grew.

Driven to serve others, she worked at her local YMCA babysitting so parents could focus on health, allowing her to swim laps daily, a passion she continued until her husband Jim’s illness required her loving care.

Known for her open arms, warm laughter and insatiable sweet tooth, Iris wove love into her crochet creations, giving her son and granddaughter timeless skills. Her kitchen was filled with joy, laughter and the aroma of cherished family dishes like Mexican rice and the lovingly joked “Fish Head Soup.”

Faith anchored her life. At Sunland Neighborhood Church, her powerful voice lifted spirits and her care in the nursery reflected her belief that children’s joy kept her young. Her love for family and God was unwavering, sustaining her through life’s storms – including the devastating loss of her son Anthony.

A natural swimmer, Iris taught her son to swim as well. Whether it was swimming each morning in the ocean before walking to the fish market then on her way to work, the water was her sanctuary. She expressed deep gratitude for the fishermen who helped her provide for her son and assisted her in securing an interview at Kaiser Permanente. Her friends were her solace and strength.

A fierce and courageous soul, Iris was trained in martial arts by her brother Victor and her son Anthony from their military experience, earning a brown belt in Kenpo Karate. Standing strong in body and spirit, she met life’s challenges with bravery and resilience. As she often said to her granddaughter, “In the heart is where you find courage; your heart is fearless.”

This fierce spirit defined her and inspired all who knew her.

Iris was adventurous and generous. She delighted in bridge, Bible study, church groups, nightly walks with her son, hikes, ghost stories by the fire and trips to charming towns like Solvang and Lodi. She adored vacationing in Pennsylvania, enchanted by the immersive Sight & Sound Christmas play. Her love extended to Tijuana, dancing in the streets with local children, enjoying Las Vegas shows and Hawaiian escapes with her niece. She treasured returning to Puerto Rico to visit family, a journey she longed to repeat. Butterflies, her symbol of transformation, reflected her resilient life.

Iris’s kindness touched many turning strangers into friends, and her heartfelt calls and generosity enriched all who knew her.

The family thanks those who lovingly cared for her, especially her devoted daughter-in-law Barbara. Reunited with those gone before, Iris’ indomitable spirit now shines on through the lives she touched.

All who knew her are invited to celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of Aracelis “Iris” Sisco. A service celebrating Iris’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at Crippen Mortuary, 2900 Honolulu Ave. in La Crescenta/Glendale. This will be followed by burial at 3:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills in the Tenderness Section, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr. in Los Angeles.