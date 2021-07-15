Vivian Walters Mills

Aug. 31, 1922 – July 6, 2021

Born Aug. 31, 1922, Vivian died after a brief illness on July 6. Vivian was predeceased by her husbands Allen Hagman, John Walters and Ernest Mills, and her two sons Steven Walters and James Walters. She is survived by her two daughters Carol Walters Markwith and Donna Walters Thonis. Also surviving her are five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two stepdaughters, her dear friend Francie Dickinson, and a multitude of nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and friends.

Vivian was an inspiration to us all. Despite her tragedies, she carried on. She was tenacious and never gave up. She lived her life with the utmost grace and dignity. She embraced technology and kept in touch with all of her loved ones through constant email.

Although her account is now closed, may her example of a life well lived be carried on by all of us who were fortunate enough to love, know and learn from her.

Up in the air you go flying again. Love you, Mom.