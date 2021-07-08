In Memory: Remembering Colin Andrew Jacobs

In memory of a life lost too soon, friends and family gathered to remember Colin Andrew Jacobs, 19. Jacobs drowned in the YMCA pool in July 2020 while working as a camp counselor.

Jacobs had grown up at the YMCA, participating in many activities there in his youth. A memorial Mass was held at St Bede the Venerable in La Cañada that was followed by a candlelight vigil at the site of Jacobs’ death.

Jacobs graduated from St. Francis High School and was a student at USC where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha.