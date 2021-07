April 2, 1958 – June 23, 2021

Melissa Mamakos, a Los Angeles native, earned her wings on June 23. Predeceased by her parents, Mike and Helen Mamakos, she cherished her cats, loved a good grilled cheese sandwich and delighted in the beauty of the ocean.

Soar high and free with the angels! Sending you a gentle hug on the wind that you may find the peace that so eluded you this lifetime.

Sunrise April 2, 1958 – Sunset June 23, 2021

Funeral Directors: crippenmortuary.com