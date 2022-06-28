Mary Josephine Nelson

Aug. 12, 1920 – May 30, 2022

Mary was born in Akron, Ohio. She had two younger brothers and one sister who she adored.

The family moved to Los Angeles when she was 7. The Depression wasn’t so bad for them because her father had work and her mother was a seamstress, so they had nice clothes.

After high school Mary worked in downtown Los Angeles in the Jewelry District. Her job was painting or otherwise embellishing watch faces. She loved music and big-bands, but what she really enjoyed was to see Nat King Cole perform live in downtown clubs. She never tired of hearing his songs.

She married in 1942 before her husband Fred signed up for a second tour in the Navy. While he was overseas she moved back with the family to save money. When the war ended they got busy.

They started Nelson Name Plate Co. They had five children: Mary, Freddie, Edith, Barbara and Margaret. They both learned to play golf. She played for 40 years. She also joined a singing and tap dancing group in her 50s. She joined The Cabrini Literary Guild, a group that raises and donates money to Catholic groups. At the time of her passing she was the longest serving member at 44 years.

She enjoyed travel and had made many around the world trips. She has six wonderful grandchildren: Anne, Gina, Laura, Erroll, Stacey and Lenore. She has two loving great-grandchildren: Gwen and Jordan.

Mary was a fun upbeat person with a good heart and was friendly to all. She knew how to make you feel special. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She passed away too soon, a young 101 years old.

She will be interned on June 24 at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles at a private ceremony for the family. A Memorial Mass at Holy Redeemer Church will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on July 12.

