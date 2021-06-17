Adeline (Peg) Lucy Childers-McClish

April 2, 1919 – May 14, 2021

Adeline (Peg) Lucy McClish passed peacefully at Windsor Home in Glendale on May 14. She was 102. There is no formal service set for her at this time.

Adeline was born on the outskirts of Douglas, Arizona and showed her talents and spirit early in life, beginning with the violin. While denied the opportunity to attend college, she was nonetheless salutatorian of her senior class, concert mistress of the high school orchestra, and sang recitals with a beautiful lyric soprano voice, while maintaining her treasured violin studies. She sang in and directed the choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Douglas. She also was in the marching band playing clarinet, and cruised by the Gadsen Hotel in her 1930 Model T, hand-painted her favorite green.

Adeline met future husband Felix at a badminton party in 1939; he, a dashing manager trainee for SH Kress, transferred to Douglas while she worked in town. They were engaged on Valentine’s Day and married on June 1, 1940. Within a year they were transferred to the Southern California area.

After surviving WWII they started their family and settled in the Glendale annexed part of La Crescenta. Felix was manager on Brand Boulevard at SH Kress and The Toy House. Adeline always continued her singing while being a full-time mom and part-time accounts manager. “Peg” and “Mac” sang at Glendale First Baptist for over 30 years. Their two children, Susan and Michael, also became professional singers.

Family night was usually tacos, burritos and tostadas at Ernie Jr.’s Taco House.

Life was never dull around Peg. She taught Vacation Bible School, and cooked tacos for the youth groups at Glendale First Baptist Church. She once peacefully disarmed a suicidal man in front of the family house.

Peg eventually started her own accounting services business. One of her clients was the Family Law Firm Grayson, Maxwell, and Sugarman, and Barbara Maxwell became a very good friend in her final years.

Peg and Mac were married over 70 years until his passing in 2011 at 93. She then moved into Windsor Home in Glendale where she sang every hymn by heart, and wowed them with “The Lord’s Prayer.” Mind you, at 100 she was still singing.

Adeline and Felix helped their two children complete their college degrees and teaching credentials, and supported all their efforts their entire life.

Adeline is survived by her daughter Susan M. McClish-Frantz of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and her son, Michael D. McClish of Los Angeles.

Both Adeline and Felix are interred at Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood. Those wishing to honor her memory can make a donation to Disabled Veterans Charity (dav.org) “In Honor of Adeline L. McClish.” She would be very pleased because, when Mac was recuperating at a veteran’s hospital after WWII, she would run bases for the injured vets playing baseball who could hit, but couldn’t run.

May her unselfish spirit touch all of our lives, and her talents reach out to others through us.