Oct. 3, 1945 – Feb. 28, 2021

Harvey Fernandez passed away peacefully in his home in Montrose on the morning of Feb. 28 after his long struggle with leukemia, which he fought bravely. He was surrounded by his family members and caregiver.

He is survived by his devoted wife of over 40 years, Carmen, and his two siblings, Yvonne and Ed.

Harvey was born on Oct. 3, 1945 in a small town in Bangladesh to Portuguese parents. He came to America in 1971 and was a resident of Glendale and Montrose for the past 50 years. He attended Holy Redeemer Church ever since he lived here. He was a devoted son to both his parents and took care of them until they passed away. He had no children of his own but viewed his nephew Paul and his niece Crystal as his own, and he was always there when they needed him.

He is remembered by his family and friends for being a most loyal fan of Elvis Presley, and was a collector of Elvis memorabilia. He was also the family photographer, always showing up at all family gatherings with at least two or three cameras and a tripod. He will always be remembered as being the hardest worker in the family, too.

Rest in peace, our dear Harvey.

Funeral directors: Crippen Mortuary