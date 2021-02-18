Arthur Edward Stack Jr.

Aug. 12, 1934 – Feb. 1, 2021

On Monday, Feb. 1, Arthur Edward Stack Jr. passed away at the age of 86.

Arthur was born on Aug. 12, 1934 in Washington, D.C., son of Arthur and Margaret (Wilson) Stack. He was raised in Silver Springs, Maryland and summered at Stack’s Landing on Lake Winnipesaukee, near Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

After graduating high school, Arthur enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as machinist mate on the USS Benner from 1953-55. In 1959, he graduated from the University of Maryland. After college, he worked for Johnson and Johnson in New Jersey. Then in 1968 he moved out to California to live in La Cañada.

Art was happily self-employed as the proud owner of the Furniture Doctor, restoration of antiques and fine furniture, a business he founded as restorer of furniture in which he took great pride and satisfaction. He was also actively involved in Boy Scouts for several years. Art brought special talents to Boy Scout Troop 502 and he was always willing to help out. He took care to teach the boys how to properly handle sharps, to light campfires and making knots, to help master skills of scouting. Troop 502 appreciated Art’s kindness and giving nature while he was involved.

Art leaves behind his wife Jacqueline Lay Stack, his four daughters: Wanda Barton, Andria Panchal, Lisa Jensen and Alison Lopez, along with his five grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Sandra of Little Washington, Virginia, and sister Melinda of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He was known for his gentle spirt, acts of kindness and service, and helpfulness and love for everyone.

His family will miss his willingness to fix anything!