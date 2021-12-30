CV Weekly Offices Closed for Holiday

The offices of CV Weekly will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Coming to La Crescenta Library

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be at the La Crescenta Library on

Thursday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and boosters will be available for adults; Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be available for teens 12 to 18 years old. Pfizer vaccines will be available for children 5 to 12 years old.

The clinic will be held in the library meeting room and is provided by the LA County Dept. of Public Health.

The library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd.