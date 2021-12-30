County COVID Case and Hospital Numbers on the Rise

By Mary O’KEEFE

“With high rates of transmission, unfortunately, even those who are vaccinated can become infected and infect others. And while the hope is that omicron symptoms are milder, the current rise in hospitalizations is a cause for concern. Hospitalizations have increased by 30% since last Tuesday; the alarming rise in hospitalizations follows an alarming increase in cases last week,” according to the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) as of Tuesday.

On Tuesday Public Health reported 9,473 new cases of COVID-19, 22 new deaths and 966 people currently hospitalized due to COVID. Of the 9,960,000 individuals tested 15% tested positive for COVID.

As of Tuesday, the City of Burbank had a total of 12,827 cases of COVID-19. Glendale reported 27,765 cases, La Cañada Flintridge reported 1,366, Eagle Rock 4,978, Sunland 3,085 and Tujunga 4,011. The unincorporated areas of LA County Altadena reported 4,657, Angeles National Forest 47 cases and La Crescenta-Montrose 1,652.

“While we all wish that 2022 would begin without the continued tragedy of serious illness and death associated with COVID, we are instead facing the prospect of an alarming surge that requires every person to act with intentionality: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested and please, always wear a mask around others. These are the tools we have to try to keep each other safe over the holidays,” according to Public Health.

CVW found two sites in the local area for testing; one is at the west side of the 76 Service Station at 2384 Foothill Blvd. The tests are free and results are available in 24 to 48 hours. Test takers will need a QR code reader on their phone. After pulling onto the site, they will click on the QR code, fill out the form and wait in their vehicles until a technician comes to the vehicle to administer the test. The test is administered while remaining in the vehicle and that’s that.

The location is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (888) 498-2668 or visit labananda.com.

Marsh Village Pharmacy in La Cañada Flintridge, 2143 Foothill Blvd., has the capability to administer tests, vaccines and boosters.

To find more LA County locations for testing and vaccinations/boosters, visit https://covid19.lacounty.gov.

Pharmacies like those at CVS, Walgreens and Vons also administer vaccines and boosters. Not all locations have the vaccines, so it is advised to first visit their individual websites to find the active locations.

CVW found the best way to find a location for tests and/or for vaccinations/boosters is to look for signs locally that advertise test facilities.