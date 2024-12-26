State Senator 25 District takes Oath as Youngest State Senator

The California State Senate held a swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 2 to officially administer the Oath of Office to the Honorable Sasha Renèe Pèrez who will represent the 25th District, which spans parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties including portions of La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta-Montrose. At age 32, she becomes the youngest state senator currently serving in California and the second youngest woman in the state’s history to hold this position.

“Taking the oath to represent the people of the 25th Senate District – the community where I was raised – is a humbling and profound moment in my life. I will approach this duty and honor with the utmost dedication and drive because of the trust our diverse communities have placed in me,” said Senator Pèrez. “This moment is not just about me – it’s about all of us. California stands for innovation, progress and inclusivity, upholding values like safeguarding the environment, promoting equality and protecting individual rights. However, in the years ahead, our state will face significant challenges from persistent budget deficits to the uncertainties that a second Trump presidency may bring. I am ready to work on the challenges ahead with a commitment to advocating for policies that create social, racial and economic justice.”

As a newly elected legislator representing nearly one million constituents, Senator Pèrez is focused on bringing bold and compassionate leadership to address California’s most urgent challenges. Her priorities include tackling homelessness through systemic reforms, informed by her own personal loss, and expanding affordable housing to help more Californians achieve homeownership. She is committed to enhancing public safety with well-resourced, compassionate crisis management strategies. She will advocate for equitable health care access, including reproductive care, and work to reduce the financial barriers to higher education for California’s students. With a focus on environmental justice, she plans to hold polluters accountable and expand renewable energy access in underserved communities. Additionally, she will fight for working families by advocating for fair wages, expanding access to good-paying jobs, and protecting small businesses in the face of rising costs.

“When it comes to advancing policy, whether it is improving education and healthcare access or creating jobs, I know collaboration and constructive dialogue are extremely important. Throughout my career and time in public office, I have always approached public service with integrity, transparency and an openness to listen. Regardless of where we stand on the political spectrum, we all want to build a brighter future for California, and I am ready to answer that call,” concluded Senator Pèrez.

As an incoming legislator, Senator Pèrez brings widespread experience in civic leadership, public policy and community advocacy. She made history as the youngest Latina mayor in California to lead a mid-sized city while guiding Alhambra through the COVID-19 pandemic. A San Gabriel Valley native with deep public service roots, she will continue championing causes, like youth empowerment, housing access, advancing higher education opportunities and immigrant rights in the State Senate by bridging grassroots advocacy with a history of impactful leadership.