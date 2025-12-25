WEATHER WATCH

By Mary O’KEEFE

Today is Christmas. This is the “season of perpetual hope,” according to Kate McCallister (Catherine O’Hara) who played Kevin’s mom in the movie “Home Alone.”

This month I have been writing about films and how they have influenced our holiday season so I thought I would end with two totally different movies – “Home Alone” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

In my family, “Home Alone” is a tradition that begins Thanksgiving night. I no longer count how many times we watch it during the holiday season. Even when we are not together my kids all turn on the movie from wherever they are and watch it together virtually. They know every line and we quote those lines to each other throughout the year.

I can’t say why this film has become such a part of our family tradition; maybe it’s the McCallister’s house that is decorated so beautifully, maybe it’s John Williams’ score [which captures the season in every way] but I think it is mostly because of family. This is a real family. They don’t all get along; some members are annoying, kids fight and even mean things are said to one another. Kevin feels he is being treated unfairly and so he wishes for his family to be disappear … and the next morning they are gone. Through all the craziness of the burglars and amazingly creative traps Kevin realizes how important family is, problems and all. He even shares his feeling with his scary neighbor, who had not been on speaking terms with his own son for years because of a fight they had. In fact, the only time he sees his grandchild is during a church choir rehearsal. Both Kevin and his neighbor realize you never know how much you’ve lost until it’s gone.

And then there is the mom who more than anyone else in the family fights to get to get back to her child. It was absolutely important that mom arrives home before any other member of the family. She sees the hurt in her son’s eyes and backs away – slightly – but then he smiles at her and life is renewed.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is on the other end of Christmas movie offerings. This is at times too powerful to watch. I think many of us have felt lost at some point in our lives like George Bailey did. I know I have.

Spoil alert: George is not just a nice guy; he is a man with strong character. One of the first ways we see this is when he is a boy and the pharmacist he worked for accidentally put poison in a prescription. The pharmacist had just been notified his son had passed away and he took to drink. George told his boss that he had not delivered the pills and the boss began hitting him – until George told him why he brought the pills back. George, even as a boy, showed empathy for his fellow man. He knew the pharmacist was grieving and promised his boss he would never tell anyone what had almost happened … and he never did.

Another sign of George’s character was when his uncle lost an $8,000 deposit that caused George to go into a tailspin. When he went to Mr. Potter, the man in town who had no character but a lot of money, to grovel for a loan he was turned down. Potter in fact had that $8,000. He had found it rolled in a newspaper George’s uncle had given him by mistake so he knew who made the mistake … but George said it was his fault. He took the hit because he couldn’t harm his uncle.

George has done what so many people in this community have done – supporting others. We have seen it after earthquakes and most recently after the January fires. I have seen it personally when those in our community quietly answer the call for help. When we have faced the tragic losses of our young people, when families are in need, when food and blood banks are running low the people in this community step up. The most amazing thing is that they many of them do this quietly, like George Bailey. They don’t call attention to what they have done, they don’t need an award.

George finds out what it would be like if he was never born. He sees how the small things he has done have added up. I find it interesting that without George’s support for his Bedford Falls community, Mr. Potter was able to take over. He created Potterville, which reflected the soulless heart of its namesake.

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” This is what Clarence, George’s guardian angel, said he begins to discover his life’s impact.

As we move from winter solstice to a new year, I think we should look at George’s optimism and kindness as a challenge to all of us. We should try to do small acts of kindness every way we can. There are times when we might think that a kind word or a small donation to help others won’t make a difference – but believe me it does.

I often speak of our responsibility to keep the Earth in balance; well, that’s not just for the climate but for those who live on this planet as well. As I tell my grandkids: kindness out, kindness in.

A flood watch is in effect through Dec. 25 in addition to a wind advisory for the same period.

Winds through Christmas Day could have gusts between 30 and 50 mph. The rain storm was to begin on Tuesday afternoon but the bulk was to be after midnight on Tuesday into mid to late afternoon on Wednesday. The main rainstorm will last through Christmas Day with an estimated four to eight inches of rain. This storm could also bring some thunderstorms.

As NOAA looks to the future, there is “something out there” that may bring more rain but as of Tuesday it looks like there is a 20% chance of rain on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures will be cool with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 40s.

Note: Weather information provided by NOAA to CVW on Tuesday.

Happy Christmas!