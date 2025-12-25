Supervisor Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert and Follow Evacuation Orders as Storm Arrives in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.

“Storm impacts can escalate quickly, especially for communities in foothill and mountain areas and those near recent burn scars,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “I cannot stress this enough: if you live near burn areas or in foothill communities, you must stay alert and be prepared to act immediately.”

Supervisor Barger emphasized that areas impacted by recent wildfires face a heightened risk of flooding, mudslides and dangerous debris flows, even during short periods of intense rainfall.

“I urge residents to closely monitor official alerts and take evacuation warnings and orders seriously,” Supervisor Barger said. “If an evacuation order is issued, leave immediately. Do not wait for conditions to worsen. Your safety and the safety of first responders depends on prompt action.”

The Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate storm response efforts, ensure rapid communication among County departments, and deploy resources where needed.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring local weather updates, following instructions from emergency officials and checking on neighbors who may need assistance. Preparedness resources and storm safety information are available at ready.lacounty.gov, and residents can sign up for emergency notifications at alert.lacounty.gov.

The City of Glendale has sandbags (up to 10 per household) are available to be filled at the following locations:

Brand Park: 1601 W. Mountain St.

Deukmejian Park: 3429 Markridge Road

GCC Lot 34: 1726 Canada Blvd.

Chevy Chase Library: 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. (Annex parking lot)

All Glendale Fire Stations

Shovels are not provided. Please use caution and take steps now to ensure safety.