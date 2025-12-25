FROM THE DESK OF THE PUBLISHER

A Full Heart

Today is Christmas Day and I can’t help but reflect on the fullness of my heart.

I started the newspaper over 16 years ago. Over the years we’ve been blessed with people who have sent the CV Weekly “donations” to help “keep the lights on.” People volunteer their time in a variety of ways so we can easily keep our doors open and produce an exceptional product.

I work with some outstanding people, too, which is why we are able to produce an exceptional product for our advertisers and readers. Mary O’Keefe and Charly Shelton have been with me since day one. Mary does everything from writing and shooting photos for the paper to delivering newspapers at the crack of dawn every week. She’s been with me when I’ve cried (usually over money concerns) or breathe a sigh of relief. I consider myself fortunate to call her my friend.

Charly is one of the people who has stood next to me over the years. He is tech-savvy (one of my weak spots to be sure) but is always willing to explain something to me that I don’t understand. He is also a great writer and photographer. I’m lucky to have him.

My sales staff (Jon, Sonya and Lisa) work hard to bring in needed funds every single month. Over the years print media has taken a beating with many traditional papers closing their doors. Through their hard work and diligence I am able to (mostly) meet my monetary obligations and keep our doors open.

I am so grateful to my design team. Let’s face it: Matt and Steve make the CV Weekly look good. I know our advertisers appreciate the finesse Matt can put to one of their ads and Steve knows how to make the layout of the paper shine.

Rachelle oversees the front office. She does a great job balancing the phones, the sales staff and me – not an easy job to be sure.

My readers and advertisers are the heroes of the CV Weekly. Readers of the CV Weekly applaud what it is we do here. Our goal is to provide the most up-to-date, accurate information so our readers know what’s going on around town. I’ve always said that if you want to know what the President is doing or want information on the death of a superstar the CV Weekly is not the place to go; there are national news outlets that can provide that information. But where else are you going to read about our local Christmas parade, Hometown Country Fair or fireworks show? We at the CV Weekly have got that information at our fingertips. Thankfully our advertisers realize the value we provide and fill our pages with much-needed ads for their goods and services.

I’m proud of what we have created and today especially I offer a prayer of gratitude.

Merry Christmas.