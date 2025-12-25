Fatal Traffic Accident on the 210

On Saturday, Dec. 20 at about 1:21 a.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Altadena Area officers responded to a traffic crash with ambulance responding, which occurred on the eastbound Foothill Freeway (210), west of Lowell Avenue, within the city of Los Angeles.

Preliminary investigation indicated a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on the 210 and was struck by another vehicle causing it to lose control before overturning and colliding with the roadway and guardrail bordering the right shoulder. The impact of the crash caused the right front passenger of the Nissan Pathfinder to become ejected. The passenger was struck by an additional motorist prior to the arrival of the CHP. CHP personnel arrived on scene shortly thereafter and pronounced the passenger of the Nissan Pathfinder deceased. The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder remained on scene and was cooperated with the investigation. The vehicle that struck the Nissan Pathfinder did not remain on scene and is still outstanding. The vehicle that struck the passenger did not remain on scene and is still outstanding.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in this traffic crash.

A sig-alert was issued for the two, three and four lanes of the freeway for approximately five hours. The name of the deceased has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact CHP Officer G. Petrosyan, ID 22469, at the CHP Altadena Area office at (626) 296-8100. After business hours, please contact the Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at (323) 259-3200.